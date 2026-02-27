State intervention in Gadag: Karnataka Gov opens barber shop for Dalits after local salons cite ‘tradition’ to deny service

Authorities in Karnataka’s Gadag district inaugurated a barber shop in a village Thursday for Dalit residents, who had been repeatedly denied haircuts by some shopkeepers, citing a tradition tied to the annual Mahanavami worship of Veerabhadreshwara Swamy.

The initiative, aimed at combating caste-based discrimination, was launched by the Taluk Administration, Social Welfare Department, Taluk Panchayat, and the police in Singatalur village.

“Every year, the deity visits the homes of the Hadapada community, and the shopkeepers claimed they could not serve Dalits during this period,” said a Taluk official.

Despite repeated warnings and meetings with the tehsildar, the shopkeepers continued to deny service to Dalit residents.