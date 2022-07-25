Fund allocation for central government’s education schemes in Karnataka sees increase

The Ministry of Education said Monday the central government has released Rs 47,451.63 lakh for implementing the Samagra Siksha scheme and Rs 49,282.03 lakh for the Pradhan Mantri Poshan scheme in Karnataka in 2021-22.

“The Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing several schemes such as Samagra Siksha, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan), Padhna Likhna Abhiyan and the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme in collaboration with state government of Karnataka to ensure educational development in the education sector,” the ministry said in a reply to a question asked by Sanganna Amarappa, a BJP parliamentarian from the state.

Funds allocated for Samagra Siksha have increased from Rs 7,0781.11 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 1,84,418.10 lakh in 2021-22. Similarly the allocation for the PM Poshan scheme has consistently increased over the past three years. It has seen an uptick from Rs 54,015.07 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 56,902.02 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 57,771.73 lakh in 2021-22.

Samagra Shiksha envisages school education as a continuum from preschool to the senior secondary level and aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels. PM Poshan, aimed at improving the nutritional status of children studying in Classes 1-8 in eligible schools, was earlier known as the midday meals programme. The Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, a new literacy scheme, aims to achieve total literacy by 2030. And the means-cum-merit scholarship scheme was launched in May 2008 to reduce the dropout rate among Class 8 students.

The reply also stated that the central government was implementing an umbrella Scheme for Providing Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM), which consisted of two schemes—the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madarsa and the Infrastructure Development in Minority Institutions. “The scheme was being implemented at the national level. Both the schemes are voluntary in nature. Under the SPEMM scheme, no fund has been released to the state government of Karnataka during the last three years. However, under the IDMI scheme, an amount of Rs 264.79 lakh has been approved in the project approval board meeting,” read the reply.

A centrally sponsored scheme, New India Literacy Programme, has also been approved by the Centre with a functional outlay of Rs 1,037.90 crore (with central share of Rs 700 crore) for financial years from 2022-23 to 2026-27, the reply further stated.