Karnataka: Full list of red, orange and green zones

The Union Health Ministry has issued a revised list of districts under red, orange and green zones on Friday. A total of 130 districts across the country have been placed under the red zone, while 284 and 319 districts have been identified as orange and green zones, respectively.
In Karnataka, the Central government has identified three districts as red zones, 13 districts as orange zones, and 14 districts as green zones. This revised classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.
Here’s the full list of red/orange/green districts in Karnataka for the week after May 3:
Red Zones:
Bengaluru Urban
Mysuru
Bengaluru Rural
Orange Zones:
Belagavi
Vijayapaura
Kalaburagi
Bagalkote
Mandya
Ballari
Dharwad
Bidar
Dakshina Kannada
Chikkaballapura
Gadag
Uttara Kannada
Tumakuru
Green Zones:
Davanagere
Chamarajanagar
Udupi
Chikkamagaluru
Chitradurga
Hassan
Haveri
Kodagu
Kolar
Koppal
Raichur
Shivamogga
Ramanagra
Yadgir
