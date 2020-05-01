Karnataka: Full list of red, orange and green zones

This revised classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal) This revised classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

The Union Health Ministry has issued a revised list of districts under red, orange and green zones on Friday. A total of 130 districts across the country have been placed under the red zone, while 284 and 319 districts have been identified as orange and green zones, respectively.

In Karnataka, the Central government has identified three districts as red zones, 13 districts as orange zones, and 14 districts as green zones. This revised classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Here’s the full list of red/orange/green districts in Karnataka for the week after May 3:

Red Zones:

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Orange Zones:

Belagavi

Vijayapaura

Kalaburagi

Bagalkote

Mandya

Ballari

Dharwad

Bidar

Dakshina Kannada

Chikkaballapura

Gadag

Uttara Kannada

Tumakuru

Green Zones:

Davanagere

Chamarajanagar

Udupi

Chikkamagaluru

Chitradurga

Hassan

Haveri

Kodagu

Kolar

Koppal

Raichur

Shivamogga

Ramanagra

Yadgir

