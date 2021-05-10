Bengaluru vaccination drive hits hurdle: Delay in supply from cold chain centre

The fourth phase of the Covid vaccination drive in Karnataka witnessed initial difficulty as many vaccination centres in the capital Bengaluru did not receive vaccine vials from the cold chain centre at Dasappa Hospital.

The primary healthcare centre (PHC) representatives were seen standing in long queues awaiting their vaccine vials for the day. “We got a message on Sunday saying that vaccine vials should be collected from the Dasappa Hospital on Monday and we reached the hospital to collect vials for our PHC, but so far the vaccine has not been given to any PHC or general hospital representatives,” said Shakuntala Pharmacists from Kengeri primary health care centre.

An Asha worker from Seggehalli maternity hospital also faced a similar situation at the Dasappa Hospital. “I have not even had breakfast and came here to collect the vials but so far they have not said anything and are asking us to wait. There was no lunch either and there are no washroom facilities here. We’ve been standing in queue for eight hours now to get the vaccine,” said the Asha worker.

“There seems to be some confusion on how much vaccine is to be allocated to each PHC in the light of phase-3 vaccination,” said one of the representatives waiting for vials in Dasappa hospitals

In the absence of vials, many people were seen waiting for their jabs at PHCs and general hospitals in Bengaluru. PHCs will be administering the vaccine to those in the 45+ age group. Some people waiting at KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram in Bengaluru said they were standing in queue from 6 am for their jab.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said though the shortage was a “one time occurrence”, it should not have happened. He has sought a detailed report from the concerned officials on the issue.

“This is a one time occurrence. But nonetheless, this should not happen. The reason for the confusion and non-dispatching of vials has been sought. A detailed report has been sought from officials. Now, the vials will be dispatched to each PHC immediately,” Gupta told indianexpress.com.

On Sunday, state Health Minister K Sudhakar had announced that the anti-Covid vaccine will be provided to citizens of the 18-44 age group at all major government hospitals and medical colleges.

“Starting Monday, Covid-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C V Raman General Hospital, government medical colleges, ESI hospitals and NIMHANS in Bengaluru. In other districts, initially, vaccination will be provided at district hospitals, government medical colleges and all taluka hospitals. A number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will be available,” the minister had said.

Earlier on May 1, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the fourth phase of vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. It is estimated that there are about 3.26 crore people in the state in this age group and it requires 6.52 crore doses to be fully vaccinated with two doses. In order to fulfill this requirement the State government has already placed an order for 2 crore doses of Covishield and 1 crore doses of Covaxin.

“Serum Institute which manufactures Covishield has already supplied 6.5 lakh doses of vaccine. More consignments will be delivered by May second or third week,” Sudhakar had said on Sunday.