Karnataka: Four held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, 600 detonators in Chikkaballapur

A routine check in Chikkaballapur district led to the Karnataka police seizing 1,000 gelatin sticks and 600 electronic detonators on Wednesday, from four men traveling on two motorbikes.

According to the police, the four accused, who have been arrested, were identified as Ramesh (35), Venkatesh (32), Venu (20), and Yadgiri (30), all of them hailing from Nalgonda in Telangana.

“The accused were traveling in two motorbikes with 1000 gelatin sticks and 600 electronic detonators in three different bags. They claimed that the substance was procured from a magazine owner in Madanapally, and was to be used for low-level stone blasting on farmlands in the area. They had been stopped for a vehicle check amid the lockdown when this was revealed,” Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told Indianexpress.com.

An officer at the Batlahalli police station in Chintamani taluk confirmed that a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code. “An investigation is now underway to ascertain the real source of the explosives and to check if any other beneficiaries are linked to the same,” an officer added.

Earlier this year in February, six people were killed in a blast in the same district after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded at a quarry site. In another similar incident, at least five were confirmed dead due to an explosion near a gravel and boulder crushing facility in Shivamogga district.