Dharwad: Sri Ram Sene activists held for vandalising carts run by Muslim vendors

The police Sunday arrested four activists of the Sri Ram Sene for vandalising pushcart stalls run by Muslim vendors in Karnataka’s Dharwad district Saturday.

Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant confirmed the arrests and identified the accused as Mailarappa Guddappanavar, Mahaling Aigali, Chidanand Kalal and Kumar Kattimani. “We have arrested four of the eight accused persons and a search is on for the others,” Krishnakant said.

Cops present at the location did nothing to stop the vandalism of poor Muslim push cart vendors by Right Wing goons of Sri Ram Sena outside Hanuman Temple in Dharwad. Why is @BSBommai @DgpKarnataka allowing this to happen in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/FxXR55cGWV — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 9, 2022

On Saturday, members of the Sri Ram Sene clad in saffron shawls vandalised at least four carts near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple. They threw hundreds of watermelons and coconuts on the streets.

Nabisab, a watermelon seller, told the media, “About 8-10 people came and I was all alone. They did not even speak properly and vandalised my cart. I had bought six quintal of watermelon and had managed to sell one quintal by then.”

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy condemned the incident and demanded the activists to be booked for their “terror activities”.

The incident comes days after Hindu Right-wing activists launched a campaign against allowing Muslim vendors near temples. The BJP government has cited a 2022 rule issued under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997 to support the bar on non-Hindus near temple premises.