scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News

Dharwad: Sri Ram Sene activists held for vandalising carts run by Muslim vendors

Members of the Sri Ram Sene clad in saffron shawls vandalised at least four carts near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple in Karnataka.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 12, 2022 1:04:09 pm
Alleged Sri Ram Sene members wearing saffron shawls vandalised at least four pushcarts belonging to Muslims near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple. (Screengrab)

The police Sunday arrested four activists of the Sri Ram Sene for vandalising pushcart stalls run by Muslim vendors in Karnataka’s Dharwad district Saturday.

Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant confirmed the arrests and identified the accused as Mailarappa Guddappanavar, Mahaling Aigali, Chidanand Kalal and Kumar Kattimani. “We have arrested four of the eight accused persons and a search is on for the others,” Krishnakant said.

On Saturday, members of the Sri Ram Sene clad in saffron shawls vandalised at least four carts near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple. They threw hundreds of watermelons and coconuts on the streets.

Nabisab, a watermelon seller, told the media, “About 8-10 people came and I was all alone. They did not even speak properly and vandalised my cart. I had bought six quintal of watermelon and had managed to sell one quintal by then.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy condemned the incident and demanded the activists to be booked for their “terror activities”.

The incident comes days after Hindu Right-wing activists launched a campaign against allowing Muslim vendors near temples. The BJP government has cited a 2022 rule issued under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997 to support the bar on non-Hindus near temple premises.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement