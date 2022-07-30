Karnataka: Former RTO officer, wife convicted, sentenced to 3 years for money laundering

A special court in Bengaluru has convicted a former Karnataka Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer and his wife for money laundering and sentenced them to three years in jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

J V Ramaiah and M Lalitha were booked by the ED in 2009 after taking cognisance of a case registered against them in the same year by the Karnataka Lokayukta police in Kolar district.

Ramaiah, who worked as RTO in Nagamangala of Mandya district, was booked for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.24 crore, which was 415 per cent more than his known source of income.

The Lokayukta then referred the case to the ED, which registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and filed a chargesheet in 2019.

The special court on Friday pronounced its judgment where the two accused were awarded three years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. The ED had attached Ramaiah and Lalitha’s properties worth Rs 70.25 lakh and these were confiscated by the court.