Karnataka: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was discharged from a private hospital in Gokak in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had failed to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment case filed against him by a woman in Bengaluru. Following his discharge, he was shifted to his house in Gokak.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaints of breathing difficulties.

Jarkiholi was accused of sexually exploiting a woman. According to SIT sources they had visited the hospital on Tuesday and availed information of his health condition and treatment given.

Speaking to local reporters waiting outside the hospital in Belagavi, Jarkiholi told them that he was suffering from covid-19 and he would not speak. Jarkiholi had also failed to attend two interrogation sessions last week.

On March 3, Jarkiholi had resigned as the Water Resources Minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him by unidentified women, and a sex scandal CD was released on tv channels. He had then filed a formal police complaint alleging extortion, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against unnamed persons. Since then, Jarkiholi has maintained that the video was fake and he was innocent, denying all allegations against him.