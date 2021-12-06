Karnataka: Former IAF sergeant held for killing wife, 2 kids 11 years ago

The convict, Dharam Singh Yadav, was living in the north-eastern state with his wife and two children.

A former Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant, convicted for committing triple murder in Bengaluru, was nabbed in Assam after absconding for 11 years, police said.

The convict, Dharam Singh Yadav, was living in the north-eastern state with his wife and two children.

Notably, on October 19, 2008, Dharam Singh Yadav had murdered his former wife, Anu Yadav (35), and two minor children – Keerthi (14) and Shubham (8) – by first hitting them with a wooden log and later slitting their throats. He had also removed gold ornaments from his residence to divert police investigation. But he was later convicted for the murders.

After spending a couple of years in jail, he complained of abdominal pain and was admitted to the Victoria hospital for treatment. On 4 December, 2010, he threw chili powder in the eyes of City Armed Reserve (CAR) constables posted at the hospital and ran away. He remained absconding ever since his escape from the hospital.

Police sources said that Dharam Singh Yadav lived in Ateli Mandi town in Haryana under different names after his escape. He ran a liquor shop there but the licence was in someone else’s name. In 2012, he got in touch with a woman from Assam on a matrimonial site and later married her and shifted to Nellie.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Harish Pandey, the deputy commissioner of police (south), Bengaluru said that they recently updated their database of criminals absconding after committing major crimes and Yadav’s name cropped up in the list. “A team was, therefore, constituted to nab him. They eventually got the lead and arrested him in Assam,” he added.

A police officer, who was part of the probe team, said, “When we started to look for Dharam Singh, we first contacted some of the people who were connected with the case. We got a lead that he lived in Ateli Mandi but left the town in 2012. We also got the information that he was married to a woman from Nellie (Assam). We went to the village and started looking for Hindi-speaking people with the help of Nellie Police and eventually nabbed him.”

Notably, Dharam Singh Yadav joined the IAF in 1987 and retired from the services in 1997. He is from Haryana and lived in Bengaluru after his retirement. “Dharam Singh Yadav was married to Anu Yadav but had created a fake profile on a matrimonial site. He befriended a woman (not his present wife) on the portal and wanted to marry her. He killed his first wife and two children from the first marriage as he considered them to be a hurdle in his relationship,” a cop said.