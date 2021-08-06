Karnataka: Former Bengaluru local body chief is CM Bommai’s new Principal Secretary

Former chief of Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) N Manjunatha Prasad has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to newly sworn-in Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

An official notification issued on Thursday mentioned that he would replace E V Ramana Reddy.

Prasad, an IAS officer of the 1994 Batch, will also be the principal secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations. Prasad was earlier the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department during Yediyurappa’s tenure. He has also served as the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

Earlier last week, V Ponnuraj was appointed as the CM’s Secretary. An IAS officer from the Karnataka batch of 2000, Ponnuraj had earlier worked for a brief period as the private secretary to D V Sadananda Gowda when he was the Union Minister for Law and Justice in the first Modi-led Cabinet.

Meanwhile, after the latest reshuffle of senior IAS officers was brought into effect on Thursday, Reddy has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Commerce and Industries Department. He has also been handed over the concurrent charge as ACS, Information Technology and Biotechnology Department, Bengaluru.

At the same time, Jawaid Akhtar, ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Bengaluru. However, he will continue to be in concurrent charge of the post he held earlier until a replacement is found.

Other major transfers included Rajkumar Khatri who has been moved from being the ACS of the Commerce and Industries Department to being the ACS of the Agriculture Department, Bengaluru. Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary of the Cooperation Department, has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, replacing Prasad.

The order mentioning the transfers was issued a day after the Bommai-led Cabinet was formed in the state as 29 more ministers took oath at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.