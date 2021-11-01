Karnataka Formation Day: CM Bommai announces renaming of Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka

On the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day on Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Mumbai-Karnataka region would be renamed as Kittur-Karnataka region.

The chief minister after hoisting the national and the Kannada flags at the Kanteerava stadium here, said: “There is no point in retaining the old name when border disputes often emerge. We have recently renamed the Hyderabad-Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka. We have now decided to rename the Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka.”

Bommai said that the decision to rename the region will be formally approved in the next cabinet meeting. “Border disputes started after the unification of Karnataka. Although those disputes have now been settled, yet quarrels break out from time to time… What is the point in calling the north Karnataka region as Mumbai-Karnataka anymore?” the Karnataka chief minister said.

Bommai also promised to develop the standard of living in the region. He said: “Regional imbalance and disparities must go and all the regions should grow together. My government is making efforts to end regional disparity, with a vow not to leave any region in the state underdeveloped. We are also committed to prepare an action plan for the development of the Kittur-Karnataka region.”

The chief minister said the government has made Kannada compulsory in higher education under the new National Education Policy. He also said that his government has made efforts to teach engineering in the Kannada medium.

He stressed that his government would like the Kannadigas to get up to 75% jobs in the government, private and semi-government sectors in the state.