‘Plot to delete 15 lakh voters’: D K Shivakumar seeks probe into pre-printed Form 7s

DK Shivakumar has sought a probe into bulk Form 7 applications in Karnataka, alleging a conspiracy to delete genuine voters from electoral rolls (File photo).

Amid growing complaints over the bulk submission of pre-printed Form 7 applications to delete voters from electoral rolls, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

At a press conference before submitting the memorandum, Shivakumar alleged a large-scale conspiracy across Karnataka to disenfranchise legitimate voters. “This is happening in more than 70 per cent of the polling booths. Various BJP leaders are submitting Form 7s with voter details printed in advance,” he said, accusing some agencies of providing confidential voter data to BJP workers.

Shivakumar claimed there is a wider plot to delete 15 to 16 lakh genuine voters from the electoral rolls. He noted that nearly one crore voters had already been removed from the draft roll, while 43 lakh notices were issued during the notice phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.