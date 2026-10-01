‘Plot to delete 15 lakh voters’: D K Shivakumar seeks probe into pre-printed Form 7s

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Amid growing complaints over the bulk submission of pre-printed Form 7 applications to delete voters from electoral rolls, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
At a press conference before submitting the memorandum, Shivakumar alleged a large-scale conspiracy across Karnataka to disenfranchise legitimate voters. “This is happening in more than 70 per cent of the polling booths. Various BJP leaders are submitting Form 7s with voter details printed in advance,” he said, accusing some agencies of providing confidential voter data to BJP workers.
Shivakumar claimed there is a wider plot to delete 15 to 16 lakh genuine voters from the electoral rolls. He noted that nearly one crore voters had already been removed from the draft roll, while 43 lakh notices were issued during the notice phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
CM Shivakumar detailed constituency-specific numbers for bulk filings, including about 3,000 Form 7 applications in Belagavi North, 6,259 in Mudigere, 1,373 in Babaleshwar, 1,200 in Narasimha Raj, and 2,285 in Bhalki, along with similar submissions in other Assembly segments across the state.
According to Shivakumar, the bulk submissions occurred primarily over a three-day window between September 22 and 24, specifically targeting voters belonging to minority, backward, and Scheduled Caste communities. He confirmed that multiple FIRs have already been registered.
“It is the duty of the Election Commission of India to file an FIR immediately in connection with the bulk submission of Form 7s,” Shivakumar said, calling on the election authority to trace who printed and distributed the documents.
“I have information that BJP leaders in Delhi and Karnataka are printing these forms and distributing them to their party cadre,” he alleged.
He added that three separate FIRs were registered on Wednesday and Thursday across Mysuru, Belagavi, and Bidar, while demanding that the Election Commission initiate criminal proceedings against individuals who submitted Form 7s in bulk.
The memorandum submitted to the CEO pointed out that Dr Ravi B Patil, the defeated BJP candidate from Belagavi North, publicly acknowledged that Form 7 applications were filed in large numbers through his associates.
“Separately, Jadav of the Belagavi District Yuva BJP Morcha has also publicly acknowledged that Form 7 applications were filed in large numbers through his associates. The video recordings of these statements have been widely circulated across the state and are enclosed for reference and investigation,” the memorandum read. Video clips showing pre-printed Form 7s submitted at Belagavi had earlier circulated widely on social media platforms.
The memorandum requested the CEO to “undertake a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the entire matter”. Specifically, it urged the Election Commission to examine booth-wise and constituency-wise patterns of Form 7 submissions, investigate individuals filing unusually high volumes of applications, inspect their relationship with the voters concerned, trace the source of pre-printed voter details, and probe any unauthorised access to or misuse of official electoral data.
This was the second memorandum given to the CEO on Thursday, following a similar submission earlier in the day by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad.
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