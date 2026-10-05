Karnataka SIR chief vows probe into bulk voter-deletion pleas, silent on FIRs

The chief electoral officer's office issued a press release on Friday noting that 84,900 Form-7s were submitted in Karnataka. (Representational image)

Following multiple complaints of bulk Form-7 application submissions allegedly intended to disenfranchise voters mostly from the Muslim community, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar said Monday that action would be taken as per the law.

“The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will take action after an inquiry… Action will be taken as per law. ERO has to take action at his level,” the CEO said, adding that a discussion was held with district election officers about bulk filing of Form-7 applications.

The exact number of Form-7 applications submitted by the September 24 deadline is unavailable because “it appears on the dashboard only after data entry is done”, Anbukumar added.