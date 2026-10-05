Karnataka SIR chief vows probe into bulk voter-deletion pleas, silent on FIRs

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Following multiple complaints of bulk Form-7 application submissions allegedly intended to disenfranchise voters mostly from the Muslim community, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar said Monday that action would be taken as per the law.
“The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will take action after an inquiry… Action will be taken as per law. ERO has to take action at his level,” the CEO said, adding that a discussion was held with district election officers about bulk filing of Form-7 applications.
The exact number of Form-7 applications submitted by the September 24 deadline is unavailable because “it appears on the dashboard only after data entry is done”, Anbukumar added.
Anbukumar refused to comment on FIRs registered against the Opposition BJP’s booth-level agents (BLAs) for allegedly filing fraudulent Form-7 applications.
The police have filed multiple FIRs since September 30 against BLAs who filed Form-7 applications in constituencies such as Bhalki, Bableshwar, Belgaum Uttar, Ballari and other places.
Incidents of mass submission of Form-7 applications, which appear to have been auto-populated, were also reported in various places across the state.
On Monday, former Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy filed a police complaint alleging that over 4,300 names were deleted in her constituency. She alleged that one Lokesh did this at the behest of BJP MLA C K Ramamurthy.
Also on Monday, BJP leader Dr Ravi Patil, who was booked by the Belagavi police for allegedly filing false Form-7 applications, secured anticipatory bail. He had appeared for questioning before the police a day earlier.
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