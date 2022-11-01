scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Govt converted over 1,800 acre forest land for private projects in Karnataka since 2019, shows data

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “These projects do disturb the ecology of the forest and, often, the forest department opposes such diversions but ultimately the government’s will works.”

karnataka forestsWhile Chikkamagaluru lost 266.89 acres, Tumkuru had to do away with 101.8 acre of the forest landscape. (Representational/ File)

Since 2019, the Karnataka government has diverted 1,836.31 acre of forest land for government and private projects. According to official documents of the Karnataka forest department, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, majority of the conversions took place in Ballari and Uttara Kannada districts.

The documents revealed that 48 projects were approved, for which the diversion of the forest land was required. Of the total diverted forest land, 786.77 acre of forest land in Ballari and 424.45 acre in Uttara Kannada district were transferred for mining and government infrastructure projects.

While Chikkamagaluru lost 266.89 acres, Tumkuru had to do away with 101.8 acre of the forest landscape.

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “The diversion of the forest lands was in accordance with the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. In Ballari the transfer of the forest lands was for mining projects and in Uttara Kannada the diversion of the forest lands was majorly for expansion of rail corridor, irrigation and road widening. These projects do disturb the ecology of the forest and, often, the forest department opposes such diversions but ultimately the government’s will works.”

Diversion of the forest land in other districts in the same period

Yadagiri- 1.92 acre

Shivamogga- 7.43 acre

Raichur-39.4 acre

Mysuru- 0.79 acre

Mandya-23.20 acre

Koppala- 6.42 acre

Gadag-12.18 acre

Dakshin Kannada-2.96 acre

Davangere-5.6 acre

Bagalkote- 31.92 acre

Bidar- 6.96 acre

Chikkaballapur- 3.52 acre

Chikkamagaluru- 266.89 acre

Tumkuru-101.8 acre

Ramanagar- 58.95 acre

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 05:58:50 pm
Live Blog

