Karnataka: Forest dept captures tigress that injured two farmers

The Karnataka Forest Department staff tranquilised and captured a 10-year-old tigress on the outskirts of Gopalswamy Betta under Bandipur Tiger Reserve Sunday. The tigress is to be sent to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.

Besides killing a cow, the tigress had injured two farmers in Gopalpura village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamrajanagar. Officials from the forest department said that the tigress took to killing cattle as it had injuries on its paw, stomach and belly.

The forest department in its statement said it started the combing operations to capture the tigress on Sunday at 6am. “The operations began at 6 am with two elephants Abhimanyu and Srikanta deployed to comb the place. The people were kept at bay and the staff had taken multiple images during the operation. These images were sent to the Tiger Cell in Bengaluru where the tigress was identified as Bandipur15_420 based on the stripe pattern. The tigress was usually sighted in Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve from 2014-15 and 2020-21,” the statement read.

Wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover said that crowd control is a major impediment in wildlife operations. “As people stormed the area and blocked the tigress from escaping to the forest, it attacked another person. The second person would not have been injured had the local people allowed the forest department staff to drive the transient tiger back into the reserve. Considering that one farmer had earlier been attacked by the tiger, people should have been ultra cautious. The first attack happened when a farmer dared to drive away the tiger which had killed his cow. Despite knowing that the tiger was in the banana plantation, curious onlookers got close to the animal, enraging it to attack one of them. Despite repeated appeals by forest officers the crowd refused to leave the tigress alone,” Hoover added.

He also demanded appointment of a specialised/ experienced wildlife veterinarian. “The Government of Karnataka should immediately appoint trained wildlife veterinarians and post them at tiger reserves where there is an escalation in man-animal conflicts. We had written to the government in 2018, 2019 and 2020, highlighting the need to recruit specialised wildlife veterinarians. But to no avail. The chief minister (chairman of the State Board for Wildlife) and forest minister should immediately consider appointing trained wildlife veterinarians,” Hoover said.