‘No guide, no solo treks, GPS must’: Karnataka Forest dept tightens trail access, rolls out strict SOP after missing cases

Following a series of recent safety incidents in forested trekking routes, the Karnataka government recently introduced a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating that no individual can trek on notified forest trails without a certified nature guide. Trekking in forest areas will now be fully regulated and allowed only with a permit.

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said the SOP has been issued to ensure trekkers’ safety, improve monitoring, and enable faster emergency response in case of accidents or missing persons. The directive comes close on the heels of a Kerala woman surviving three days after losing her way during a trek to Tadiyandamol in Kodagu.

Under the new framework, trekking without a guide will not be permitted under any circumstances. Each group will be accompanied by a certified nature guide, with a fixed ratio of one guide for every 10 trekkers. Authorities have also capped the number of trekkers at 150 per trail per day, while making prior online registration compulsory. The minister clarified that even if a single person registers for a trek on a given day, a guide will be assigned, but solo trekking will not be allowed.

Technology-based monitoring and safety measures

Trekkers will be required to install a temporary mobile tracking application for real-time location monitoring by forest officials. Guides will be equipped with GPS-enabled walkie-talkies and instructed to maintain regular communication with base camps.

Guides will be responsible for keeping the group together, ensuring no trekker moves ahead or falls behind. Mandatory headcounts will be conducted at checkpoints and rest points, while base camp staff will follow up in case of communication delays.

In case of emergencies, a forest officer said, “The group will immediately halt, and a headcount will be taken. The guide will alert the base camp with the exact location and situation report, following which rescue teams will be mobilised.” The Range Forest Officer (RFO) will then coordinate with district administration and the police, deploying drones, thermal cameras, and additional manpower if required.

Officials said all trekking routes will now be clearly marked with colour-coded signs, while hazardous stretches such as cliffs, steep slopes, and water crossings will be marked in red. Route maps, including details of mobile network dead zones, will also be made available online and through a mobile application. Trekkers will additionally be provided with designated rest points along clearly marked trails.

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Minors will require parental consent, while senior citizens must submit fitness certificates before undertaking treks. All approved trekking routes under the Forest Department will be integrated into a central online booking platform to streamline access and regulate visitor flow. Group insurance for trekkers is also being considered, along with mandatory first-aid kits for guides.

The SOP also prohibits carrying loud devices, weapons, sharp objects, and single-use plastics. Campfires and flash photography will not be allowed, and trekkers must carry back all waste for disposal at base camps.