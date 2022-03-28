Karnataka: Forest dept sets up cage to capture leopard spotted at Yelahanka rail factory

Employees at the rail wheel factory at Yelahanka in Karnataka spotted a leopard at 11 pm on Saturday prompting forest department officials to set up a cage to capture the animal.

The Railway Protection Force personnel sighted the leopard at the periphery of the factory during their routine patrol. On scanning the CCTV footage later, they found the leopard prowling along the road adjacent to the factory’s compound wall.

Officials at the factory said the sighting has caused worry among the employees and residents in the area, but added that they did not know where the animal may have come from. Forest department staffers, who arrived later, were unable to find the animal’s pug marks on the factory premises.

Assistant conservator of forests at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (forest division), Govindaraju, said they have asked the employees not to move around the campus. “We have put up a cage. The forest department staff has been deployed to take care of any eventuality,” he said.

On Friday, a 25-year-old male elephant succumbed to injuries after being hit by a bus on Kanakapura Road. Forest department officials found the animal’s body in the Kaggalipura forest later.