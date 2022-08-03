scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Karnataka: Forest dept ‘cracks’ under pressure from Sagar BJP MLA, transfers official instrumental in nabbing illegal tree fellers

The transfer order dated August 2, a copy of which was accessed by indianexpress.com, read: “The Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa has said that the accused were treated in an inhuman way in violation of laws. He urged the matter to be investigated."

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 3, 2022 5:20:12 pm
The officer was instrumental in nabbing three people recently accused of felling 33 trees in Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary. (Express Photo)

Karnataka forest department Tuesday transferred deputy range forest officer (Sagar forest division) Pramod S Kumbara. The officer was instrumental in nabbing three people recently accused of felling 33 trees in Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary and registering a forest offence case (FOC) in the matter. The forest department, though, has indicated that they had to transfer Kumbara at the insistence of Sagar BJP MLA Harthalu Halappa.

The transfer order dated August 2, a copy of which was accessed by indianexpress.com, read: “The Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa has said that the accused were treated in an inhuman way in violation of laws. He urged the matter to be investigated. The conservator of forest, Shivamogga circle has been asked to conduct the inquiry. For the impartial inquiry to be conducted deputy range forest officer Pramod S Kumbara is transferred to the information communication technology wing, Shivamogga wildlife division.”

The MLA has defended the accused stating that they wanted electricity connection owing to which they had to cut down the trees, the sources added. (Express Photo)

Located in the Sharavathi river valley, Sagar in Shivamogga district, Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary falls in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Forest department sources alleged that Halappa along with local leaders and the state home minister came to the rescue of the accused and exerted pressure on the department to ‘punish’ the official who nabbed the accused. The MLA defended the accused stating that they wanted electricity connection owing to which they had to cut down the trees, the sources added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Reacting on the issue, wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover said “We are all being battered by extreme climate events. At such a critical time, we need to protect our biodiversity.” (Express Photo)

“The MLA on July 31 said in a meeting that the forest department has treated the poor farmers, who cut the trees because they wanted an electricity connection, as criminals. He requested the home minister that an inquiry be conducted in this matter. No torture, mental or physical, was meted out to the accused. The trees cannot be felled like that within a protected sanctuary. Even for government projects, the forest department seeks clearance from the Union environment ministry and here the three accused have axed 33 trees,” a senior official from the forest department said.

Reacting on the issue, wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover said, “Some local MLAs and MLCs from Shivamogga district, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, have come to the rescue of the accused. They have exerted pressure on the government to punish forest staff who apprehended the accused. The accused had reportedly damaged forest property in the past as well.

More from Bangalore

“We are all being battered by extreme climate events. At such a critical time, when we need to protect our biodiversity, these politicians, for want of votes, are defending people who are destroying our forests. I want to ask a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘Should foresters be suspended and punished for protecting flora, fauna, and biodiversity?’”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:18:35 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze
LIVE UPDATES

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Politics of freebies

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement