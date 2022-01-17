Karnataka forest dept asks Jog management authority to seek environment, wildlife clearances for five-star hotel project

The office of the Deputy Commissioner and chief executive officer, Jog Management Authority had sought the diversion of 0.8536 hectares of forest land of Nadawada Talakalale village in Shivamogga district for the construction of the hotel.

The Karnataka forest department has directed the Jog Management Authority, Shivamogga to seek environment and wildlife clearances before commencing the construction of a five-star hotel at Jog Falls, a new set of documents accessed by The Indian Express show.

Vijaykumar Gogi, Chief Wildlife Warden, Karnataka ordered the Shivamogga Wildlife Division to inform the user agency to apply for Environment and Wildlife Clearances for the same project.

The department has acknowledged that the site of the project is just 2.7 kilometers from the Sharavathi Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque Sanctuary.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner and chief executive officer, Jog Management Authority had sought the diversion of 0.8536 hectares of forest land of Nadawada Talakalale village in Shivamogga district for the construction of the hotel in lieu of the existing PWD guest house.

“As the area is close to the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and falls within 10km radius of Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, environment clearance is mandatory. Therefore, before commencing any developmental activities in the ESZ, it is advised to get all the necessary environmental clearances from both Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife and Karnataka Wildlife Board through Parivesh (Pro active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous Environmental Single window Hub,” the letter from the chief wildlife warden read.

The development comes in the wake of opposition raised over the project by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni who last year had submitted a detailed explanation to the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Environment and Ecology), State Forest Department, Karnataka Biodiversity Board and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) about the project’s ramifications on the ecology. Based on his objections, MoEF&CC has directed the Karnataka state government to take appropriate action. It was learnt that the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Ecology and Environment) Jawaid Akhtar has asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Force), Sanjay Mohan on September 16, 2021 to carefully verify the objections raised by Kulkarni to submit a report to the government at the earliest.

The office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation) and Nodal Officer (FCA) Rajiv Ranjan on October 04, 2021 wrote a letter to chief conservator of forest (CCF) of Shivamogga Circle, Manoj Tripathi and office of the deputy conservator of forest (DCF) of Sagar Division to take appropriate action on the matter and submit the report on urgent basis. He had also asked deputy commissioner of Shivamogga, KB Shivakumar, who is also CEO of Jog Management Authority) to furnish the reply.

Major fauna found in and around the project area include Semnopithecus entellus (Hanuman Langoor), Axis axis (Spotted deer), Suscrofa (Wild boar), Bos gaurus (Gaur), Ratufa indica (Malabar giant squirrel), Ophiophagus hannah (King kobra) and Malabar grey hornbill, Macaca Silenus (LTM), Pavo cristatus (Peacock) among others.

Apart from the development of the hotel, there are plans to come up with a ropeway between the left and right banks of the Sharavathi River in front of the Jog Fall. The state government has also decided to develop the Jog Falls and its surrounding areas with dedicated transit hub, grand entrance, retail outlets, view decks, central islands and landscape work.

Kulkarni said any attempt to recommend the present commercial tourism project proposal would have adverse impact on the flora and fauna of the region. He stated that any attempt to recommend the present commercial tourism project proposal would be contrary to the guidelines issued by MoEFC.

Earlier this month, the state cabinet decided to go ahead with the developmental project on design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) model.

Kulkarni has also mentioned in his objections that a similar proposal was rejected by the union environment ministry in 2014 stating the project is not site-specific and also not in the interest of conservation of forests and hence needs to be rejected now as well. The Karnataka government in 2014 had sought the prior approval of the Centre for diversion of 0.4046 hectares of forest land at the same location for development, wellness of tourists and an ayurvedic centre.

MoEF&CC in its circular states, “It has come to the notice of this office that a lot of construction activities have either started or under consideration with funds particularly from the Tourism Department in the name of up gradation / renovation of existing structures or in some other name primarily to promote tourism. The Central Government will not entertain any proposals for diversion of forest land for construction of residential or dwelling houses. Diversion of forest land for construction of other buildings also will not be normally considered.”