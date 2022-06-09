Karnataka forest department’s website now has section for animal post-mortem reports

The Karnataka Forest Department has now created a separate section on its website to make public the post-mortem reports of animals. Presently, under the section ‘Elephant Death Profile’, seven post-mortem reports of elephants since February 2021 can be accessed by the public on the forest department’s website.

Based on a letter written by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni to the state Forest Department, the principal chief conservator of forest, Vijaykumar Gogi, issued a directive on January 13 to the information communication Technology (ITC) wing of the department to make the details of wildlife deaths public within 24 hours of the confirmation by the authorities.

Referring to the recommendation of the elephant task force constituted by the Karnataka High Court, the directive read, “In cases of elephant mortality, we recommend that, as is being done now by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), all post mortem examination be held with external observers, and the KFD create a separate section on its website on which to record and display post-mortem reports.”

Reacting to the development, Kulkarni said, “I would like to thank both the Wildlife and ICT wings of the Karnataka Forest Department for considering my proposal in the interest of wildlife. As a first step, this is a positive development as this was pending since 2013. This initiative would bring transparency and will also help the Forest Department in gaining public support for wildlife conservation. I am hopeful that the details of wildlife mortality along with post-mortem reports not just of elephants but other major species will also be uploaded soon.”

The department had issued a similar order in September 2013 to the field officers which is yet to be implemented. “Wild animals like tigers, leopards, elephants and other animals are largely targeted by organised poachers and are also linked to international illegal markets. You are hereby informed that the post-mortem reports of wildlife species targeted for wildlife trade shall be put up on the website within 24 hours of conducting post-mortem along with the post-mortem report and a close-up and long-shot images of the targeted wildlife species on the aranya.gov.in website with an intimation to this office,” the 2013 order read.

Gogi had earlier told The Indian Express that although external agencies are involved in the post-mortem, it is not conducted by them. “Veterinarians who are experienced in wildlife matters conduct the post-mortem. There is a set of procedures pertaining to the post-mortems laid down by the central government and we follow them,” he had said.