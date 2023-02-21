scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka forest department to start deweeding Madiwala lake

When asked, officials said entry of untreated sewage into the lake is one of the major reasons behind the growth of weed in the lake.

In 2019, the custody of Madiwala lake was transferred to the forest department from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Karnataka forest department to start deweeding Madiwala lake
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Karnataka Forest Department will start deweeding the Madiwala lake next week, said officials Tuesday. The department also said that it has asked Madiwala Lake Tank Foundation (MLTF), a citizens’ collective, to prepare a long-term plan to restore the lake.

Deweeding is a process of removal of plants from the water body. Speaking with indianexpress.com, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Bengaluru Urban), Chakrapani Y, said, “The deweeding of the lake will start next week and will be a continuous process. There is no timeline for it. Moreover, the plan is to come up with a website as well which will highlight the conservation activities at the lake. Once the MLTF prepares a plan on how to protect the lake, we will proceed with it.”

When asked, officials said entry of untreated sewage into the lake is one of the major reasons behind the growth of weed in the lake. While Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in 2022 had started a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 10 MLD capacity, the plan is to upgrade the STP. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the lake has an unsatisfactory water quality index owing to the entry of sewage into the lake.

An official from BWSSB said, “The STP will be upgraded but we need more than 5 acre of land near the lake. Once upgraded, the lake will receive only treated sewage water.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

In 2019, the custody of Madiwala lake was transferred to the forest department from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In the 2022-23 Karnataka Budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced a comprehensive development of Madiwala lake and Yele Mallappa Shetty lake. In this regard, the state government had announced extending a special grant of Rs 120 crore to restore the two lakes.

More from Bangalore

However, according to senior officials from the BBMP and forest department, none received a grant to restore the lake. “Initially, in the Budget, the BBMP was asked to prepare a detailed project report for restoration of the Madiwala lake. But a month later in April, the forest department was handed over the custody of the lake. Neither the BBMP received the grant nor the forest department to carry out the restoration of the lake,” a senior official from the forest department said on the condition of anonymity.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 18:54 IST
Next Story

Anjali Choksi to take over as WIRC’s chairperson

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close