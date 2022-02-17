Karnataka Forest Department apprehends 6 in tiger poaching case at Nagarhole reserve

The Karnataka Forest Department has apprehended six people, who were trying to sell the skin, paws and claws of a tiger in the buffer zone of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, officials said Thursday.

Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance) Seema Garg said, “Six accused have been apprehended and further investigation is on in the case. Further details will be divulged after the investigation gets over and the concerned officials are taking care of the investigation under relevant sections of the law.”

On February 14, the Madikeri Forest Cell nabbed four people—residents of Diddhalli and Tatthalli tribal hamlets of Devmachi Reserved Forest.

Director of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Mahesh Kumar said the incident was reported from the Maldhare village, which is in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve in Anechowkur Wildlife Range under the Virajpet Taluk of Kodagu.

“Thus, the accused were handed over to the Range Forest Officer concerned along with the seized articles. Subsequently, a forest offence case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 after taking the custody of the accused and the seized articles. Two teams were formed to investigate the case, leading to the arrest of two more accused persons along with the remaining body parts of the tiger and other tools involved in the offence,” Kumar said.

When asked about the date on which the tiger was poached, Kumar said an investigation is on and details on the matter will be released after a thorough probe.

Last month, two nine-month-old tiger cubs were found dead in the DB Kuppe Wildlife Range of the Metikuppe Wildlife Subdivision in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. In April 2021, poachers were caught with tiger and leopard skin from the tiger reserve.

Wildlife conservationists have raised concern over the incidents reported from the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.