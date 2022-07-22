scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Karnataka forest department seeks custody of deemed forests notified by government

Principal chief conservator of forest R K Singh urges additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar to direct the revenue department to hand over the forests to the jurisdictional range forest officer.

Written by Aksheev Thakur |
July 22, 2022 8:43:56 pm
Growing trees outside forests can offer environmental, socio-economic benefits: WRI India researchThe letter accessed by the indianexpress.com stated that Singh requested the additional chief secretary to direct the revenue department to hand over the notified forests to the jurisdictional range forest officer. (Representational)

Though the Karnataka government notified the extent of deemed forests as 3,30,186.93 hectares on May 5, the forest department has informed the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment) that the revenue department is yet to hand over to it a large tract of the forest land.

Principal chief conservator of forest R K Singh wrote to additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, “These areas are set aside for conservation and development. However, large tracts of these areas are not in the physical custody of the forest department.”

The letter accessed by the indianexpress.com stated that Singh requested the additional chief secretary to direct the revenue department to hand over the notified forests to the jurisdictional range forest officer. “[In] the survey numbers where a part of it is declared as deemed forest, a joint survey by the revenue and forest departments should be conducted and boundary fixed and demarcated on the ground. Surveys and demarcation of all other deemed forests which are not surveyed and demarcated on ground should be taken up in a phased manner,” Singh wrote.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He also requested that the deemed forest land should be mutated in favour of the forest department. “The areas notified as deemed forests should be declared as ‘lands assigned for special purposes by the deputy commissioners’ under Section 71 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964. The deemed forest lands should be mutated in favour of the forest department and the entry should be made in column 9 of the RTC (records of rights, tenancy and crops) to that effect. The process of notifying the deemed forest areas as reserved forests/protected forests under the relevant sections of Karnataka Forest Act 1963 should be initiated,” the letter read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
More from Bangalore

Since there have been complaints that the revenue department is illegally granting the deemed forest land to private parties, Singh specified that the land notified as deemed forests should not be used for any other purpose.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement