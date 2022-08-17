Karnataka Forest department seeks cancellation of ‘illegal’ grant of 2,300 acre forest land

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R K Singh asked the Karnataka government to cancel the “illegal” grant of forest land in Hassan district to the people who lost their land due to the construction of Hemavathi, Yagachi and Votehole dams.

In a letter dated July 19 addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary of Forests, Environment and Ecology Department, Jawaid Akhtar, Singh said, “It has been found that in 596 cases, 2,343.19 acre of the forest land have been allotted illegally, without getting nod from the forest department.” The letter was accessed by The Indian Express.

Singh requested Akhtar to direct the revenue department to cancel the land grants immediately and take action against all the officers involved in providing illegal grant of forest land. Singh also mentioned that although the issue was raised by the deputy conservator of forest, Hassan district, no action was taken by the revenue department.

For the construction of the dam across Hemavati river in Goruru in Hassan, the government acquired land from the local residents in early 1970s. Those who lost the land were given certificates of the extent of the land they lost. Four acre of alternative land was also to be granted against each certificate. The alternate land was allotted to the displaced at Sakleshpur in Hassan district. While the construction of the dam was completed in 1979, the land allocation process took several decades and later it got mired in controversy.

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “With regards to the Hemavati dam project, several people got one piece of land sanctioned twice. Multiple cases of false records with the help of the revenue officials came to the fore and we had raised the issue several times but to no avail. While the Vatehole project was completed in 1984, the Yagachi dam project was implemented in the year 2001 and the same issue was repeated. Hundreds of acres of forest land was illegally granted to the displaced people without the consultation of the forest department.”

Special Land Acquisition officer in Hassan, V Manjunath, said, “The process of cancelling the grant is on. The documents will be verified and action will be taken.”