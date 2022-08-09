scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Politicians’ open support to encroachers demoralising, say Karnataka forest department officials

The encroachers, often with the support of local MLAs, claim ownership over forest lands resulting in an altercation between forest department officials and villagers.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
August 9, 2022 1:25:33 pm
karnataka forestThe Supreme Court in the T N Godavarman Thirumulpad case (1996) stated that deemed forests are those lands which have the characteristics of the forest irrespective of the ownership. (Representational/ File)

Forest department officials in Karnataka have alleged that they were being humiliated by elected representatives for taking action against encroachers or those accused of felling trees inside protected areas.

A senior forest official said: “We follow the due procedures. Notices are issued to the encroachers and a reply is sought. If they fail to respond we go ahead with the eviction. Forest officials in several of these cases are attacked. How could you not expect them to fire in the air in self-defence? Earlier this year, in Gadag the forest department officials were held hostage. Though we suffer at their hands, the elected representatives humiliate us before the encroachers. We are being punished for doing our jobs.”

The official was referring to a firing incident on July 31 when forest staff fired in the air when a mob attacked them while recovering forest land in the Halthi village in Mandya district. Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda allegedly abused and threatened forest staff who had restrained people from destroying trees planted in 1985 on the deemed forest land.

Gowda, in his defence, stated the forest department should conduct a joint survey with the revenue department and should stop harassing the villagers. “I was doing my job as the MLA. The forest staff fired in the air to threaten the villagers who have been cultivating these lands for decades,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

After the Karnataka State Forest Guards and Watchers Association condemned the incident and demanded action against Gowda, the forest department filed a first information report (FIR) on August 4. However, a day later, a counter FIR was filed against the range forest officer, Satish, and four other department officials by a complainant, Chandre Gowda, who accused the forest officials of trying to murder him.

In connection with the axing of 33 trees in Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary on July 30, the forest officials arrested three accused. However, at the insistence of Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa, the forest department transferred deputy range forest officer Pramod S Kumbara, who was instrumental in arresting the accused and registering a forest offence case against the three.

The transfer order copy dated August 2 read, “The Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa has said that the accused were treated in an inhuman way in violation of laws. He urged the matter to be investigated. The conservator of forest, Shivamogga circle, has been asked to conduct the inquiry. For the impartial inquiry to be conducted deputy range forest officer Pramod S Kumbara is transferred to the information communication technology wing, Shivamogga wildlife division.”

Advertisement
Political Pulse |Western Ghats its bastion, Karnataka BJP worried ESA draft notice may spell poll trouble

“Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat was instrumental in transferring range forest officer Muniraju who had confiscated vehicles which had been used in transporting illegally felled trees in Hebri. Earlier this year, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja had sought the transfer of range forest officer Sandhya to a faraway district. She played an instrumental role in seizing truckloads of illegally felled trees,” a senior Indian Forest Officer (IFS) working with the state forest department said on the condition of anonymity.

“We are prone to such happenings but it is indeed demoralising. Those who keep saying that we do not protect forest areas should know the kind of pressure we are working under. The frontline staffers risk their lives while protecting the forests,” the officer added.

While responding to the media, revenue minister R Ashok said: “If forest officials use weapons we will send them to jail.”

Advertisement

On March 7, a woman named Nirmala Patil of Gadag district consumed pesticide while being evicted from a forest land leading to her death. Following the incident, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy informed the Assembly that the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, would be amended where the words ‘land grabbing’ would be removed to allow the farmers to cultivate on forest lands. Even former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa joined the chorus.

While the state government in May notified the extent of deemed forests as 3,30,186.93 hectares, the principal chief conservator of forest (Head of forest force) R K Singh last month informed the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment), Jawaid Akhtar that the revenue department was yet to hand over these lands to the forest department officially.

Since the revenue department has not yet mutated these lands in favour of the forest department, the encroachers, often with the support of local MLAs, claim ownership over forest lands resulting in an altercation between forest department officials and villagers.

More from Bangalore

The Supreme Court in the T N Godavarman Thirumulpad case (1996) stated that deemed forests are those lands which have the characteristics of the forest irrespective of the ownership.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 01:25:33 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement