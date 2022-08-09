Politicians’ open support to encroachers demoralising, say Karnataka forest department officials

Forest department officials in Karnataka have alleged that they were being humiliated by elected representatives for taking action against encroachers or those accused of felling trees inside protected areas.

A senior forest official said: “We follow the due procedures. Notices are issued to the encroachers and a reply is sought. If they fail to respond we go ahead with the eviction. Forest officials in several of these cases are attacked. How could you not expect them to fire in the air in self-defence? Earlier this year, in Gadag the forest department officials were held hostage. Though we suffer at their hands, the elected representatives humiliate us before the encroachers. We are being punished for doing our jobs.”

The official was referring to a firing incident on July 31 when forest staff fired in the air when a mob attacked them while recovering forest land in the Halthi village in Mandya district. Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda allegedly abused and threatened forest staff who had restrained people from destroying trees planted in 1985 on the deemed forest land.

Gowda, in his defence, stated the forest department should conduct a joint survey with the revenue department and should stop harassing the villagers. “I was doing my job as the MLA. The forest staff fired in the air to threaten the villagers who have been cultivating these lands for decades,” he said.

After the Karnataka State Forest Guards and Watchers Association condemned the incident and demanded action against Gowda, the forest department filed a first information report (FIR) on August 4. However, a day later, a counter FIR was filed against the range forest officer, Satish, and four other department officials by a complainant, Chandre Gowda, who accused the forest officials of trying to murder him.

In connection with the axing of 33 trees in Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary on July 30, the forest officials arrested three accused. However, at the insistence of Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa, the forest department transferred deputy range forest officer Pramod S Kumbara, who was instrumental in arresting the accused and registering a forest offence case against the three.

The transfer order copy dated August 2 read, “The Sagar MLA Harthalu Halappa has said that the accused were treated in an inhuman way in violation of laws. He urged the matter to be investigated. The conservator of forest, Shivamogga circle, has been asked to conduct the inquiry. For the impartial inquiry to be conducted deputy range forest officer Pramod S Kumbara is transferred to the information communication technology wing, Shivamogga wildlife division.”

“Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat was instrumental in transferring range forest officer Muniraju who had confiscated vehicles which had been used in transporting illegally felled trees in Hebri. Earlier this year, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja had sought the transfer of range forest officer Sandhya to a faraway district. She played an instrumental role in seizing truckloads of illegally felled trees,” a senior Indian Forest Officer (IFS) working with the state forest department said on the condition of anonymity.

“We are prone to such happenings but it is indeed demoralising. Those who keep saying that we do not protect forest areas should know the kind of pressure we are working under. The frontline staffers risk their lives while protecting the forests,” the officer added.

While responding to the media, revenue minister R Ashok said: “If forest officials use weapons we will send them to jail.”

On March 7, a woman named Nirmala Patil of Gadag district consumed pesticide while being evicted from a forest land leading to her death. Following the incident, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy informed the Assembly that the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, would be amended where the words ‘land grabbing’ would be removed to allow the farmers to cultivate on forest lands. Even former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa joined the chorus.

While the state government in May notified the extent of deemed forests as 3,30,186.93 hectares, the principal chief conservator of forest (Head of forest force) R K Singh last month informed the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment), Jawaid Akhtar that the revenue department was yet to hand over these lands to the forest department officially.

Since the revenue department has not yet mutated these lands in favour of the forest department, the encroachers, often with the support of local MLAs, claim ownership over forest lands resulting in an altercation between forest department officials and villagers.

The Supreme Court in the T N Godavarman Thirumulpad case (1996) stated that deemed forests are those lands which have the characteristics of the forest irrespective of the ownership.