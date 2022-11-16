Karnataka forest department to impose restrictions for temple fair inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve

After the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sought a status report from the Karnataka Government on the annual temple fair of Beladakuppe inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the state forest department has said it would enforce several restrictions to protect wildlife.

The Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy temple is located inside the Hediyala forest range, which forms the core tiger habitat of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The congregation at the temple was banned in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the fair, which is slated to be held from November 20 to 23, Bandipur Tiger Reserve director Ramesh Kumar conducted a spot inspection of the temple site Tuesday and interacted with the temple’s trustees. “No permission will be given for the use of loudspeakers and generator sets. Private vehicles will also not be allowed inside the forest. The private vehicles will be parked at the forest periphery and we will drop them at the temple. I will submit a status report to the NTCA in this regard. The timing of the fair will be between 8 am to 6 pm,” Kumar said.

The NTCA on November 11 had asked the Karnataka Government to furnish a factual status report on the annual temple fair inside Bandipur. The development came after wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni sent a detailed letter to NTCA in October highlighting the consequences of holding a temple fair inside the core area of Bandipur tiger reserve.

The wildlife conservationist added that hundreds of shops and food stalls are set up, tractors are put on display, and about 15000 vehicles and several thousands of cattle can be seen at the annual event. (Express Photo) The wildlife conservationist added that hundreds of shops and food stalls are set up, tractors are put on display, and about 15000 vehicles and several thousands of cattle can be seen at the annual event. (Express Photo)

“The regulation of crowd for the Forest and other line Departments makes it very difficult as the annual fair tends to draw a huge crowd attracting more than one lakh people including bullock carts and private vehicles such as two-wheelers, autorickshaws, jeeps, cars, tractors, lorries, busses, etc,” Kulkarni’s letter to the NTCA said.

He pointed out that a majority of those who visit the temple are from the surrounding villages of the Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts. But, people from places like Bengaluru and Mandya also come to the temple. “People who come for an annual fair bring huge vessels, water cans, and gas cylinders in tractors/vehicles to prepare food. A large congregation of pilgrims, cattle, entry of vehicles and resource usage, and clearing of vegetation for shops have damaged the ecology. Every year, this festival witnesses thousands of people, cattle, loud music, colourful lighting powered by high capacity generators, and numerous other events held in the core area.”

The wildlife conservationist added that hundreds of shops and food stalls are set up, tractors are put on display, and about 15000 vehicles and several thousands of cattle can be seen at the annual event. “The core area of the Tiger Reserve becomes a hub of noisy activities with vehicular movements and honking,” he said in the letter.

Advertisement

Kulkarni also informed NTCA that leftover food items during the fair tend to attract wild animals that get habituated to cooked food and may enter the human landscape in search of it thereby escalating conflict situations on the forest fringes.

Though private vehicles were banned during the temple fair in November 2016, the then MLA of HD Kote, the late Chikkamadu S, entered the forest with hundreds of his supporters and provoked people to use private vehicles.

“While these people created a ruckus inside the forest, the short-staffed Forest department was helpless in averting the threat to wildlife. While Forest Department staff try to limit and control the damage, they are confronted by apathetic, sometimes hostile, temple administration including politicians. This forest range is like a peninsula surrounded by human habitation and has a high conflict rate compared to other ranges of the tiger reserve,” Kulkarni said.

Advertisement

“The week-long celebration in the core area disorients the wildlife towards human habitation leading to aggravated conflicts. Bandipur is home to large mammals such as tigers, elephants, leopards, gaur, and other ungulates and there is a need for total protection measures in the coming years. There are fears of diseases such as Foot and Mouth, Canine Distemper, Rinderpest, and Anthrax being transmitted from livestock.”