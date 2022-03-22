Karnataka forest department plans IFS association building, move meets with derision

The Karnataka forest department is planning to build an Indian Forest Service (IFS) association building in Bengaluru, said sources. Multiple sources within the department have confirmed that Rs 8.5 crore has already been allotted for the construction of the building.

The move was met with derision by the serving officers who feel that the priority of the forest department and the government should have been to clear the pending salaries of daily-wage firewatchers.

“Presently, the immediate need of the forest department should be to clear the salaries of the daily-wage firewatchers who have been waiting for their salaries for four or five months. There have been more than a thousand incidents of fire in the forest. I do not understand the need for this building. The taxpayers’ money should be utilised for constructive purposes,” a senior forest official said.

The official correspondence of the forest department dated January 20, accessed by The Indian Express, stated that the proposed IFS association building was planned near the government Sankey residential quarters. However, the same correspondence expressed concern that the building would encroach on the stormwater drain of the Sankey tank and the existing quarters would also have to be demolished.

“The stormwater drain that carries rainwater to the Sankey lake will be a hurdle as it will come in the way of construction. During heavy rains when the water level in the lake increases, it will dampen the proposed building and damage it. Also, the existing duplex buildings at Sankey campus have to be demolished to make way for the new building, which is time-consuming,” the official correspondence read.

“We have identified another location in the JB Kaval forest region but the proposal is yet to be accepted by the higher-ups. While funds have been allotted, the location is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, we have come up with another climate change building at the JB Kaval forest,” a senior official from the department said.

Last week, the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi confirmed that the firewatchers would be paid pending salaries in a few days. “The process of transfer of funds has been shifted to a new platform. The central government has allocated the funds. They will receive the salary soon,” he said.