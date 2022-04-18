Karnataka: Forest department floats tender to improve eco-tourism facilities in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The Karnataka Forest Department has floated a tender for the preparation of a masterplan to develop eco-tourism activities in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The masterplan shall include the construction of a museum, sports park, recreation and information centres, among others, said officials. A training centre for probationary officers will also be set up within the reserve. The cost of the entire project has been pegged at Rs 40 crore.

Confirming the development, the assistant conservator of forest, MS Ravikumar, said: “The plan to enhance eco-tourism is in the preliminary stage. We have floated a tender for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). After the preparation of the masterplan, we will discuss and finalise the project.”

The foresters have also planned to start an elephant safari in the reserve. The proposal was discussed with state Forest Minister Umesh Katti. At present, the Bandipur reserve only offers tiger safari.

“We have about 23 elephants in the Ramapura camp. Whereas the camp has a capacity to accommodate only 14 elephants. There is a plan to shift seven-eight elephants to the Bandipur area. After this, we would like to resume the elephant safari that was stopped owing to certain reasons. The proposal was discussed with the forest minister as well,” Ravikumar said.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve director Ramesh Kumar said, “About 10 per cent area of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been earmarked as a tourism zone to carry out safari activities. We also conduct programmes for students. We want to take tourism-friendly measures.”