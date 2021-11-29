Karnataka forest department to organise festivals on importance of wolves, frogs among other fauna

The Karnataka Forest Department has planned a series of festivals before March 2022 on the importance of conservation of different varieties of fauna other than leopards, tigers and elephants.

“We have planned to come up with a wolf festival in Koppal which will highlight the need to conserve wolves, jackals and hyenas. These animals mostly live in the scrub forest regions and government wastelands. In January 2022, we have planned to organise a turtle festival in Honnavar where a marine sanctuary will come up. The marine turtles lay eggs on the coastal belt in places like Honnavar and Kundapur.

However, we will not only concentrate on turtles but all about the conservation of other marine animals. Since the state has always concentrated on the conservation of animals like tigers, leopards and elephants, these festivals will highlight the importance of other animals as well,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force Sanjay Mohan told The Indian Express.

He also informed that a frog festival on the banks of Sharavathi river and a grass festival will also be organised in the coming three months.

“Due to the model code of conduct in place, the festivals are being delayed. However, all these festivals will be organised before March 2022,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Kudremukh Wildlife Division of the forest department organised ‘Shola Utsav’ to deliberate on the importance and conservation of Shola forests and grasslands.

The vegetation in shola forests is evergreen and are found in the higher montane regions of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Last year, the state government earmarked Rs 5 crore for survey, protect and conserve shola forests in the state.