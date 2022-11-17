Karnataka forest department bans bullock carts, livestock from temple fair in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The Karnataka forest department said on Thursday that the entry of bullock carts and livestock has been banned at the annual temple fair of Beladakuppe in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, citing the threat of lumpy skin disease spreading from the livestock to the wild. Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy temple is located in the Hediyala forest range which forms the core tiger habitat of the tiger reserve.

The fair is slated to be held from November 20 to 23.

The forest department reiterated that it would not allow private vehicles to enter the forest areas. In addition, the use of loudspeakers and generator sets was also prohibited inside the tiger reserve.

“The entry of bullock carts and livestock into the tiger reserve for the temple fair is banned. There is a threat of the spread of lumpy skin disease being spread from livestock to the wild,” a senior forest official said.

Wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni, who sent a detailed letter to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in October highlighting the consequences of holding a temple fair inside the core area of Bandipur tiger reserve, said, “It is good to know that entry of bullock carts and cattle has been banned. However, I was expecting a total ban on fair. Both the forest department and district administration should not allow any commercial scale celebrations and the best solution is to shift the entire celebration outside the forest.”

“The celebration in the core area disorients the wildlife towards human habitation leading to aggravated conflicts. Bandipur is home to large mammals such as tigers, elephants, leopards, gaur, and other ungulates and there is a need for total protection measures in the coming years. There are fears of diseases such as foot and mouth, canine distemper, rinderpest, and anthrax being transmitted from livestock,” Kulkarni said.

The temple trust had earlier submitted a list of demands to the HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu which included the entry of private vehicles and transportation of livestock, use of generators and light and sound system in the temple fair.