Karnataka: For Covid compensation, kin need to submit positive report or hospital papers

The state had earlier announced that below-poverty line families that have lost their earning member will be eligible for the Rs 1 lakh compensation.

The Karnataka government will disburse its Covid-19 compensation for the kin of deceased breadwinners on the basis of a positive test report or documentation certifying treatment for Covid syndromes at a hospital.

The state issued the guidelines for disbursement of the Covid 19 death compensation amounts of Rs 1 lakh each to BPL families – which was announced on June 14 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa – through the state social welfare department on July 8.

According to the guidelines, the families where deaths occurred at homes without the patients getting a Covid-19 test done or being admitted in hospitals will not be eligible for compensation.

To claim the compensation, beneficiaries will have to provide a “COVID 19 positive report from a recognized laboratory” which should have been uploaded in the ICMR portal, they should have a patient number and should be certified by a qualified medical practitioner.

If the victims were treated symptomatically without a RT-PCR positive report but with “clinical, radiological evidence… suggestive of COVID 19 cases” then the families should provide the patient number and certification by a qualified doctor.