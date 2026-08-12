Karnataka health department raids own canteen, finds expired foods

Written by Sara Raghav

In a surprise inspection, the Karnataka health department’s food safety officials on Wednesday raided its own canteen located at its headquarters in Bengaluru, seizing expired food items and flagging hygiene violations.

According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) wing of the department, their team found expired food items such as rava idli and coconut powder in the kitchen of Arogya Bhavan’s canteen and violations related to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements. Also, the officials said that pest control was not carried out, leaving the place unhygienic.

Since August 7, FSDA has raided more than 60 hotels, warehouses of quick commerce companies and Indira canteen kitchens.

On Tuesday, the officials raided Hyperpure, a Zomato unit located in Sakalawara Nagar, off Bannerghatta Road, and also a major supplier for high-end hotels in Bengaluru. The FSDA officials said that the premises were kept clean and tidy, but some of the food products did not carry the licence numbers of the manufacturers, and mislabelling was found in packed items.

Guidelines to hotels, Dhabas

The FSDA on Tuesday issued fresh advisory to hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other food-service establishments in connection with food storage, hygiene, water safety, waste disposal and the health of food handlers.

Under the new directions, establishments have been asked to maintain prescribed temperatures while storing food. Frozen food is to be stored at -18°C or below. The advisory also stresses the need to prevent cross-contamination by keeping vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation separate, including through the use of separate chopping boards, knives and utensils.

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Hotels and restaurants have also been directed to ensure that cooking oil is not repeatedly reused and that used oil is disposed of through authorised channels.

The advisory places emphasis on hygiene facilities for customers and workers. Establishments are required to provide safe drinking water free of charge and maintain clean toilets with adequate water, soap and hand-washing facilities during operating hours. Facilities for hot water are also required to be made available to the public.

Food handlers, meanwhile, have been directed to maintain personal hygiene and wear clean uniforms, hairnets or head coverings and other protective clothing where required. They must also maintain hand and nail hygiene, possess valid medical fitness records and undergo regular food-safety training.

To prevent contamination, the advisory calls for effective pest-control measures against flies, cockroaches, rodents and other pests. Establishments are expected to maintain records of pest-control activities and ensure that kitchens and food-preparation areas are properly maintained.

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The guidelines also cover water and waste management. Only safe and potable water is to be used for cooking, food preparation, cleaning and washing utensils, and establishments are required to conduct regular water-quality testing and maintain records. Food waste must be segregated and disposed of appropriately, without allowing it to accumulate in kitchens or other food-preparation areas.

Food transported for delivery must also be handled safely. Vehicles used for transporting food are required to be clean and suitable for the purpose, while appropriate temperature conditions must be maintained during transportation.

The advisory further directs establishments to address structural and electrical hazards in kitchens and other food-preparation areas, including cracks, peeling paint and exposed electrical wiring.

(Sara Raghav is an intern with The Indian Express)