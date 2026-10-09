Expired milk, hygiene lapses: Inside Karnataka raids on ice cream units

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After five-star hotels, restaurants and clubs, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department has now turned its attention to poor hygiene and storage practices at ice cream manufacturing facilities in the state.
A series of raids on 45 units on Thursday found that several ice cream manufacturers owned expired ingredients and were operating under poor hygienic conditions, the FSDA department’s food safety division said.
“During the special inspection drive, a total of 70 food samples were collected from various ice cream manufacturing units, including ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, various food additives and other raw materials,” a statement issued by the food safety division on Friday morning said.
The samples have been sent to government food laboratories for analysis to assess their quality and compliance with the prescribed food safety standards.
The inspections allegedly found that Savara Ice Cream Café in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, had stocked expired food products, including biscuits, milk, alkalized tea/coffee mixes and desiccated coconut powder. All the products were seized.
At M N Enterprises in Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, FSDA officials allegedly found expired caramel, milk sweeteners and khoa.
In other parts of the state, the inspection allegedly revealed unhygienic conditions at Gemini Ice Cream Manufacturing Unit in Raichur and deficiencies in labelling at the John Candy Ice Cream facility in Mysuru.
“In the interest of public health, such special inspection drives at ice cream manufacturing units will continue across the state. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations,” the FSDA said in a statement.
The FSDA has been conducting widespread food safety inspections on the lines of the Food and Drug Administration crackdown led by commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in Mumbai. The inspections in Karnataka began after Minister for Health and Family Welfare U T Khader took charge of the ministry in June.
In recent months, the FSDA has inspected kitchens and food storage facilities at five-star hotels, prominent restaurants, fast food centres, and private clubs in Karnataka.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram