Expired milk, hygiene lapses: Inside Karnataka raids on ice cream units

Several ice cream manufacturing units had expired ingredients and were operating under poor hygienic conditions, the FSDA department’s food safety division said. (Photo: Special arrangement)

After five-star hotels, restaurants and clubs, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department has now turned its attention to poor hygiene and storage practices at ice cream manufacturing facilities in the state.

A series of raids on 45 units on Thursday found that several ice cream manufacturers owned expired ingredients and were operating under poor hygienic conditions, the FSDA department’s food safety division said.

“During the special inspection drive, a total of 70 food samples were collected from various ice cream manufacturing units, including ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, various food additives and other raw materials,” a statement issued by the food safety division on Friday morning said.