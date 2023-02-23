In Karnataka, food politics takes centre stage as Congress accuses BJP’s C T Ravi of entering temple after eating non-veg food

A controversy over eating non-vegetarian food and visiting temples was raked up again in poll-bound Karnataka, this time over BJP national general secretary C T Ravi’s visit to a temple in Bhatkal.

On February 19, Ravi visited the Nagabana and Karibanta Hanuman temple in Bhatkal along with MLA Sunil Naik and members of the temple management committee. However, the visit was preceded by a fish meal at Naik’s house in Shirali. As photos of Ravi eating the meal with the MLA went viral on social media on Wednesday, Congress leaders took up the issue.

Even as Ravi defended himself by saying that he ate non-vegetarian food but did not enter the temple which was locked, Congress leaders questioned the BJP, who had earlier criticised Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, claiming he had visited Dharmasthala temple after consuming non-vegetarian food.

“I was born in a community which consumes non-vegetarian food. I have no hesitation. I have not entered the temple but have prayed from outside. There are non-vegetarian gods,” Ravi said in a reference to temples where non-vegetarian food is allowed.

In a series of tweets, Karnataka Congress attacked Ravi asking why BJP leaders were not questioning him for entering the temple after eating non-vegetarian food. “BJP is a party with no ideology but a gang with dishonesty. The party which is called ‘Gomata’ does not speak about their leaders who consume beef in Kerala, Goa, Meghalaya. The party which claims that going to temple after consuming non-vegetarian (food) is a crime does not speak in C T Ravi issue,” the party said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah accused Ravi of lying but added he will only talk about development. “These are not at all issues. I am ready to discuss public issues and state problems. I am ready for discussion and I have asked if BJP is ready. Going to temples, speaking about Tipu Sultan, Gandhi, Godse, Savarkar…are not relevant issues,” Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP has on multiple occasions attacked Siddaramaiah over consuming non-vegetarian food and entering temples and accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

The latest controversy has sparked a debate on social media about whether politicians should be judged for their food choices or temple visits. While some argued that it was a personal matter, others said that politicians should be held to higher standards of conduct and should not indulge in behaviour that could offend certain sections of society.