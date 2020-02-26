Karnataka Flybus service now connects Andhra’s Anantapur to Bengaluru airport

The ‘KSRTC Flybus’ is a luxury bus service operated to the Kempe Gowda International Airport from Mysuru, Madikeri, Kundapur, Coimbatore via Salem and Tirupati. (Express File Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) The ‘KSRTC Flybus’ is a luxury bus service operated to the Kempe Gowda International Airport from Mysuru, Madikeri, Kundapur, Coimbatore via Salem and Tirupati. (Express File Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start its first interstate ‘Flybus’ service, connecting Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The Flybus service connects important cities of Karnataka to the Bengaluru airport.

The KSRTC in a statement said the service will begin from March 13 and each ticket will be priced at Rs 700. The bus will depart at 10 pm and 8 am from Bengaluru airport and will arrive at Anantapur at 1.15 am and 11.15 am. The bus will depart to Bengaluru airport from Anantapur at 2.30 am and 12.30 pm and reach Bengaluru airport at 5.45 am and 3.45 pm via Chikkaballapura.

The number of passengers using the Flybus services increased from 23,424 in 2014-15 to 1.85 lakh in the year 2019. The service has recorded a profit of Rs 4 crore in 2018-19.

The Flybus service was introduced by the KSRTC in 2013 from Bengaluru airport to Mysuru with one bus. Now KSRTC operates 11 buses with 20 trips daily. The Flybus service now connects Bengaluru airport to Manipal, Madikeri, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The Flybuses are equipped with GPS locators that will provide real-time information on the expected time of arrival. The buses also have amenities like chemical toilet, seat fitted TV screens, artificial leather seats with increased legroom, live display of flight timings and Video on Demand using WiFi.

