Karnataka floods: PM Modi assures Centre’s support for relief work

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday predicted rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over interior Karnataka for the next 24 hours.

Hours after the Karnataka government decided to write to the Centre to declare floods caused by incessant rains in the last few days as a national calamity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised the Centre’s support in rescue and relief works for the same.

“Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said Rs 85.49 crore was released as emergency relief fund in connection with the floods that emerged in several parts of north Karnataka. Further, he added that an input subsidy amounting to Rs 36.57 crore was released online to 51,810 farmers who suffered losses in floods earlier this year.

After a meeting with the district administrations of Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Belagavi, Yediyurappa claimed that the Deputy Commissioner at present had sufficient funds to carry out relief and rescue work. “I have spoken with the Union Home Minister and he has assured cooperation. We are committed to protecting our farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy thundershowers at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over interior Karnataka for the next 24 hours. “Southwest monsoon was active over Coastal Karnataka and weak over Interior Karnataka,” the report added.

At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for rescue operations on Friday, including six teams that arrived from Chennai and Pune, in addition to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) involved for the same in flood-hit regions.

Yediyurappa has directed district administrators to take timely measures to shift people in villages prone to flooding to relief centres “with masks and space to maintain social distancing measures.” He added that patients with coronavirus symptoms should be shifted to hospitals without delay.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre identified Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts to be “worst hit” on Friday. Heavy discharge of water from two dams in Maharashtra was also cited by officials as another reason for leaving more than 350 villages in these districts inundated.

