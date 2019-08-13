Karnataka floods Live: Yediyurappa orders emergency relief to affected families
Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the people who lost their houses in Karnataka Floods. As an emergency relief, he asked Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada S. Sasikanth Senthil to release Rs 10,000 immediately to each of those families who lost their house in the flood.
Chief Minister said, “those families whose houses had been partially damaged would get Rs 1 lakh for repair work and those who had lost their houses would get Rs 5 lakh for the construction of new houses and Rs5,000 per month for rent till construction was complete.” In Dakshina Kannada around 275 houses had been damaged
SIT sleuths, 3 other cops get MHA award
Karnataka to receive rains for the next five days:KSNDMC
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Belagavi is most likely to receive “isolated with light to moderate rains” for the next five days. Coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive “widespread with moderate rains” and isolated places are most likely to receive “heavy rains” for the next five days.
Incessant rains and floods, which have left a major portion of Karnataka inundated since the first week of August, has led to the state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drowning in losses as well, with over 2,000 trips cancelled.
After deluge in several districts in Karnataka, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to tackle rains in the city.
Advertising Senior officials of the civic body on Monday met to review the precautionary measures taken to prevent flooding and other untoward incidents after rain. After the meeting, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said jurisdictional officials will be held accountable for untoward incidents and the compensation to victims will be given deducted from the salaries of the concerned officials.
