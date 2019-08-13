Karnataka floods Live: Yediyurappa orders emergency relief to affected families

Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the people who lost their houses in Karnataka Floods. As an emergency relief, he asked Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada S. Sasikanth Senthil to release Rs 10,000 immediately to each of those families who lost their house in the flood.

Chief Minister said, “those families whose houses had been partially damaged would get Rs 1 lakh for repair work and those who had lost their houses would get Rs 5 lakh for the construction of new houses and Rs5,000 per month for rent till construction was complete.” In Dakshina Kannada around 275 houses had been damaged