Karnataka floods LIVE: Rains in forecast till August 15; death toll over 40

However, rainfall has reduced over north interior Karnataka and coastal and Malnad region. Water has started to recede in many districts and flood situation has improved over time. As on Sunday 6 pm, the death toll due to the ongoing natural calamity crossed 40, while 1,168 relief camps now accommodate more than 3.27 lakh people.

The Belagavi district is most likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread with moderate rain during the same timeframe. At the same time, coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive widespread with moderate rains, and isolated places in these areas are most likely to receive heavy rains till August 14, as per the forecast.

Bangalore Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: While incessant rains and floods in Karnataka continue over the second week, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), has predicted scattered light to moderate rains are likely in north interior Karnataka till August 15.

Union Home minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and reviewed the flood relief measures taken, with senior officers on Sunday.

Senior Officers of the rank of Addl. Chief Secretary is appointed as nodal officers to drought-affected districts to oversee relief operations. 58 probationary KAS officers are also deputed to flood-affected districts to the assistance district administration in flood relief. Rescue operations intensified, more teams in state As part of intensifying rescue operations, more teams from the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and others joined in on Sunday. While 19 teams of NDRF personnel are on duty, 17 columns of Indian Army, 2 teams of SDRF, 5 teams of Indian Coast Guard and 2 teams of the Indian Navy are at work. While 5 helicopters - four from the Indian Air Force and one from the Navy have been deployed, a team from Garuda Force is leading operations in Kodagu district.

Several landslides have been reported from Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamgaluru and Uttara Kannada districts due to heavy rains. At the same time, connectivity in 136 major roads (NH, SH and Major district roads) have been disrupted due to floods and landslides.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation cancelled over 420 services on Sunday due to roadblocks and vehicles caught up in different routes. In a bid to aid relief materials transported to the needy, the KSRTC has provided more than 20 vehicles. Services to Kannur, Thalassery, Kasargod, Theerthahalli, Horanadu, Udupi, and Kundapura were among the major ones that stay cancelled.

Landslides and waterlogging on tracks have also led to several trains being cancelled, majorly to and from Kerala and the ones on the Mysuru division on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section. 4.07 lakh cusecs water reach Belagavi from Maharashtra

As on 6 pm on August 11, 4.07 lakh cusecs is reaching Belagavi border from Maharashtra. The water level at Alamatti dam and Narayanapura are 517.96 and 489.53 metres while the full reservoir level is 519.6 and 492.25 metres respectively.