Karnataka floods drown KSRTC in losses, 2000 trips cancelled

Incessant rains and floods, which have left a major portion of Karnataka inundated since the first week of August, has led to the state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drowning in losses as well.

As per the estimates by KSRTC, cancellations of bus services to flood-hit areas since August 4 has amounted to a loss of over Rs 3.37 crore. “While almost 2,000 trips scheduled from the state have been cancelled so far, more than 2,500 trips have been partially cancelled after floods intensified in northern Karnataka, Malnad regions and in Kerala,” a senior official told Indianexpress.com

According to the KSRTC, on August 9, tickets worth Rs 54,83,389 were refunded to passengers due to cancellation of trips. On August 10, tickets worth Rs 54,30, 064 were refunded.

“The damage cost with respect to usage of machinery, and shelters are yet to be calculated, as many buses from our fleet are still held up en route,” KSRTC said in a statement.

While most services were nixed from Bangalore Central Division (over 215), Chikkamagaluru (204) and Mangaluru (198) divisions too witnessed cancellations in huge numbers.

The Mysuru rural division incurred most losses, amounting to over Rs 57.27 lakh. While the Bangalore Central Division estimated a loss to the tune of Rs 53.7 lakh, for Mangaluru and Puttur divisions it was Rs 51 lakh.

According to KSRTC, most bus services were cancelled to the flood-hit areas of Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Udupi, Sringeri, Horanadu and Balehonnur. The routes that got affected the most include Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Kozhikode, Mysuru-Mananthavadi, Bengaluru-Kannur, Mysuru-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kasargod, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Murdeshwara, Bengaluru-Dharmastala, Bengaluru-Kollur and Bengaluru-Kanhangad among others.

KSRTC resumes several services as rains abate, floods recede

Meanwhile, KSRTC announced that several services, including inter-state buses, would resume on Monday owing to a reduction in rainfall and receding floodwater levels in various parts of the state.

All major bus services, linking Bengaluru and Mysuru to the coastal parts of Karnataka, resumed operations by Monday afternoon while trips on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route had partially resumed on Sunday afternoon.

About 25 buses will leave from Bengaluru throughout day and night starting Monday. However, buses to Maharashtra will also start operations, except for the ones via Kohlapur.