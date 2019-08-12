Karnataka floods: Death toll rises to 40, roads blocked, train, bus services hit

Death toll due to incessant rain and floods in Karnataka rose to 40 on Sunday, even as rescue operations continued till late in the night.

Advertising

As per information from the state government, Belagavi district continues to be the worst-hit, with 12 deaths reported. Kodagu has reported at least seven deaths, while the toll in Uttara Kannada is four. Fourteen people are missing.

The number of flood-hit talukas across 17 districts of the state has risen to 80. As many as 1,168 relief camps now accommodate more than 3.27 lakh people. Till 6 pm on Sunday, as many as 525 animal deaths had been recorded.

Union Home minister conducts aerial survey

Union Home minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and reviewed flood relief measures with senior officers on Sunday.

Advertising

Senior officers of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary have been appointed as nodal officers in drought-affected districts to oversee relief operations. Fifty-eight probationary KAS officers have also been deputed to flood-affected districts.

More Army, NDRF teams join rescue operations

More teams from the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and others joined rescue operations on Sunday. While 19 NDRF teams are on duty, 17 columns of the Army, two teams of SDRF, five teams of Indian Coast Guard and two teams of the Indian Navy are at work. Five helicopters — four from the Indian Air Force and one from the Navy — have been deployed, and a team from Garud Commando Force is leading operations in Kodagu district.

Several landslides have been reported from Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts due to heavy rains. Traffic movement is disrupted on 136 major roads (NH, SH and major district roads) due to floods and landslides.

KSRTC cancels operations

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation cancelled over 420 services on Sunday due to roadblocks and vehicles stuck on various routes. In a bid to aid transport of relief materials to the needy, the KSRTC has provided more than 20 vehicles. Services to Kannur, Thalassery, Kasargod, Theerthahalli, Horanadu, Udupi, and Kundapura were among the major ones that stayed cancelled.

Landslides and waterlogging on tracks have also led to several trains being cancelled, majorly to and from Kerala and the ones on the Mysuru division on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

4.07 lakh cusecs water reaches Belagavi from Maharashtra

As of 6 pm on August 11, 4.07 lakh cusecs of water was reaching Belagavi border from Maharashtra. The water level at Alamatti dam and Narayanapura are 517.96 and 489.53 metres while the full reservoir level is 519.6 and 492.25 metres respectively.

Rains forecast till Aug 15

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), scattered light to moderate rains are likely in north interior Karnataka till August 15. The Belagavi district is most likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread with moderate rain during the same timeframe. Coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive widespread with moderate rains, and isolated places in these areas are most likely to receive heavy rains till August 14, as per the forecast.

In what is seen as a relief, rainfall has reduced over north interior Karnataka and coastal and Malnad regions. Water has started to recede in many districts and the flood situation has improved.