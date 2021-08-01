Karnataka floods: CM Bommai requests Amit Shah to send central team to assess damage

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to designate a central team to assess damages inflicted by the floods in at least 13 districts in the state so far.

“I have written to the (Union) Home Minister to send a central team to Karnataka to assess the damages caused by the floods for the last few days,” Bommai said after reviewing the situation across the state on Sunday.

After a meeting held with senior officials from across areas affected by the floods, Bommai said, “While 466 villages have been affected so far, 13 people have died and one person is missing,” he announced.

He added that most of these villages in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada Udupi districts were situated on the banks of river Krishna. “The water levels are yet to recede and restoration works will begin soon after the rain abates. I have directed officers to release Rs 510 crores for restoration works immediately,” Bommai, who is also the single-person cabinet ruling the state at present, said.

He reiterated that Rs 150 crore will be spent under NDRF guidelines to restore roads and bridges submerged due to the high water levels. “While DCs (Deputy Commissioners) have Rs 700 crore with them available already, another Rs 660 crore will be released. Officials have also been directed to assess damage to houses and crops by a survey according to the norms,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the CM clarified that compensation amounts of Rs 5 lakh for loss of house, Rs 3 lakh for partial damages, and Rs 50,000 for minor damages will continue to be released as well. He added that officials were in the process of ascertaining and classifying damaged properties.

Earlier on Thursday, Bommai — on his first tour outside Bengaluru after taking over as new CM — had visited the flood-affected areas in Uttara Kannada district, which was one among the worst hit as floods followed incessant rains during the last fortnight.

He had then directed the Uttara Kannada district administration to shift those in Kalache village in Yellapur taluk to another safer place completely. The area had reported widespread devastation due to landslides earlier.