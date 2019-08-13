Karnataka floods: 48 dead, 16 missing, extensive damage to roads

Heavy rain and floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 16 others are missing, an official data from the Chief Minister’s office(CMO) said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people have died while four others are missing. While eight people have lost their lives due to landslides in Kodagu and seven are missing, seven people died in Chikkamagaluru.

Rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced and inflows are steadily decreasing. Upper Krishna catchment area received light to moderate rains and isolated places heavy rains, rainfall has significantly reduced. As per IMD, the light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over Upper Krishna catchment area. As on 9 am today, the inflows into Belagavi district border is 3.43 lakh cusecs.

The weather forecast for north interior Karnataka (NIK) for the next 5 days (from 13 August as per KSNDMC) has predicted scattered light to moderate rains likely over most part of NIK. Belagavi district most likely to receive isolated with light to moderate rains for the next 5 days. Coastal and Malnad region likely to receive widespread with moderate rains, isolated places most likely to receive heavy rains for the next five days.

According to the flood situation report by CMO, inflows in the reservoirs are steadily decreasing, the flood situation is turning to normalcy. The water has started receding in many flood-affected districts and the flood situation has improved.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited flood-affected areas of Shivamogga district and offered ‘Bagina’ at Anjanapura reservoir in Shikaripura, Shimoga district. BS Yediyurappa was accompanied by his son and MP BY Raghavendra.

The report said a joint rescue team comprising of Fire and Emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Army have evacuated 6.77 lakh people as of today. Nodal officers are camping in vulnerable villages.