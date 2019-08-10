As incessant rains continue to batter flood-hit Karnataka, more than 24 people have been killed from various rain-related incidents as daily life continues to be disrupted in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. The Karnataka government Saturday pegged the damage inflicted by torrential downpour and subsequent floods in the state at Rs 6,000 crore.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said this was the ‘biggest calamity’ in 45 years, adding his government has sought Rs 3,000 crore as relief from the Centre.

As many as 874 villages in 68 taluks were affected as most rivers continued to flow above the danger mark, forcing authorities to evacuate 2.07 lakh people as on Friday evening. The Karnataka government has released Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund to 14 districts, of which Rs 25 crore has been given to the Belagavi district.

Landslides were reported from Malnad and coastal regions of the state. Seven people were killed in Kodagu district to the landslide and one was killed in Hunsur Mysuru. The heavy rain in Kodagu continued unabated, most parts of the district have no power supply from the past four days. All the water bodies are overflowing.

The road connectivity to Dakshina Kannada district was affected due to the landslides and the district authorities have closed Charmadi Ghat road and have partially close Shiradi Ghat route. Bengaluru to Mangaluru road has been blocked due to a landslide at Doddakoppalu /Kappalli 15 kms from Sakaleshpura towards Shiradi Ghat.

The river Cauvery is overflowing on Koppa bridge of Kushalnagar-Mysuru road in Kodagu district, which the vehicular movement has been affected. River Cauvery has breached the danger level at Bhagamandala in North Kodagu. According to KSRTC spokesperson, Honnavara road in Sagara is blocked due to heavy rain and landslides at Mavinagundi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Belagavi on Saturday and took stock of the flood relief works in North Karnataka. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is at Belagavi to take stock of the flood relief works. Kumaraswamy will also conduct inspections at Gadag, Hubbali, and Dharwad on Saturday. On Sunday, he will be travelling to Kodagu and Mysuru region.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa met with Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar and other senior officials regarding flood and relief work in the CM home office in Bengaluru.

According to the flood situation report by the state government, nearly 1,410 km of roads have been damaged, 211 bridges, 4,019 government buildings, 92 water supply infrastructure, 2575 electrical poles and 4 sanitation structure damaged in Belagavi district as per initial assessment. Minor landslides and tree falls have taken place, few stretches of NH 66, NH 275, SH-91 (Virajpet-Makuta) damaged.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped bus services towards Sultan Battery, Mangaluru, Calicut, Thrissur, and Dharmasthala.