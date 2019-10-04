Karnataka flood relief: CM Yediyurappa faces flak over delay in compensation

The Karnataka Congress on Friday intensified their protests against the BJP-led state government criticising Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his “inability” to bring in relief funds from the Centre post-Karnataka floods. “It is best to resign with morality & accept your failure,” Karnataka Congress stated.

In view of floods,@BJP4India rejected the report on flood damage Why do we need a government and a CM who can’t help in times of need? @BSYBJP If you cannot pressurise your own Govt to act then who will? It is best to resign with morality & accept your failure.#BJPGovtInComa — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Congress legislative party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said “After accepting that your govt has gone bankrupt, you have no moral right to stay in power even for a single minute. Please resign and leave the office immediately. Don’t punish our people.”

Hon. @CMofKarnataka Shri. @BSYBJP avare, After accepting that your govt has gone bankrupt, you have no moral right to stay in Power even for a single minute. Please resign & leave the office immediately. Don’t punish our people.@INCKarnataka pic.twitter.com/5zLUa0Ul6I — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 4, 2019

However, passing the buck back to Siddaramaiah, the state faction of the BJP stated, “Who is to be really blamed for the state’s treasury? You have looted the state treasury during your independent rule for 5 years and while being part of the coalition government.”

Advertising

At the same time, Byatarayanapura MLA and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda lashed out at the state government for its “incapability even been to submit a proper memorandum to the Center.”

In a series of tweets, he said, “Now, for the second time that is going to be lowered again. So, instead of getting our due relief of Rs 10000 cr, we will get only Rs 2-3000 cr. State Government’s failure will cost the State and its people 6-7000 cr.”

(3/3) #KarnatakaFloods Now, for the second time that is going to be lowered again. So, instead of getting our due relief of ?10000 cr, we will get only ?2-3000 cr. State Government’s failure will cost the State and its people 6-7000 cr. — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded that an all-party meet should be convened by the CM to “demand proper flood relief from the centre, in unity.”

He further added, “It has been two months since the catastrophe took place but the Modi government has chosen not to provide a single penny till date. The state government failing to file the compensation reports in a proper manner has now rubbed salt to the wounds of many suffering from the aftermath of the floods.”

Advertising

However, CM Yediyurappa shared his hopes of the state expecting the same is less than a week from now. “The relief funds will reach us in 4-5 days as per their (central agencies) norms. The funds will constitute the loss of crops that took place during the floods,” he said.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi, Yediyurappa took part in the groundbreaking ceremony to begin the construction of new houses for the flood victims. He was accompanied by deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Belgaum MLA Abhay Patil.

#Karnataka CM @BSYBJP takes part in the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of new houses for victims of #KarnatakaFloods2019 in #Belagavi. Deputy CM @LaxmanSavadi and Belgaum MLA Abhay Patil join him for the ceremony. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LnqTThucPu — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) October 4, 2019

Demanding the immediate release of flood relief funds, a group of farmers gheraoed the CM’s car in Athani.

In another instance, deputy CM Laxman Savadi has kicked up a row after his response to the Congress leaders did not go down well with others. “The opposition claims that Rs 1 lakh per acre should be given as compensation. In that case, considering my 100 acres of land drowning in the floods, I myself should get Rs 1 crore compensation,” he said in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old coffee farmer in Chikkamagaluru district, who suffered crop losses in the recent floods and was battling a serious health condition, committed suicide.

The family of Chandre Gowda (55), who lost around half an acre of the five acres of his land in the floods had filed a police complaint stating that delay in compensation worsened his financial position, which eventually led to him commit suicide.