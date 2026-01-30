Karnataka flags issues with e-Swathu 2.0 software used by rural property owners to Union Ministry

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Government has written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to resolve technical glitches in e-Swathu (e-Assets) 2.0 software that has affected the registration of properties in rural regions.
This was informed by Minister for Rural Development and Information Technology Priyank Kharge in the state legislature on Wednesday.
The software was rolled out in the state on December 1, 2025
“A letter has been written to the Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to resolve the issues of e-Swathu 2.0 software expeditiously and to develop the remaining modules on priority,” the minister told the legislature.
Among the issues that have cropped up in the usage of the citizens’ interface of the e-Swathu 2.0 software is the conversion of guntas and cents – the land measurements used in Karnataka – to square metres, which is the default measure in the e-Swathu 2.0 software.
Apart from the issue of conversion of land measurements, the new software also has issues with the conversion of Form-11B (digital land ownership record or electronic khata for gram panchayats) to Form-11A (officially approved ownership record) in the e-Swathu 2.0 software.
Other issues relate to applications for new housing layouts and apartment blocks, and applications for industrial area properties.
The minister said that “steps are being taken to resolve issues expeditiously.”
“Several issues that arise while submitting applications and approving applications through the Citizen interface of the e-Swathu 2.0 software have been resolved. The department is continuously coordinating with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to resolve issues related to the software,” Kharge said.
The minister was responding to a query by BJP MLA from Kundapura in the Udupi district, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, whether the government was aware of problems faced by the public in the usage of the newly introduced e-Swathu 2.0 software.
The e-Swathu 2.0 software is being used after the state notified rules under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act 2025 for the collection of property taxes in rural areas.
The amendment act, which received the approval of the Governor in April 2025, is intended to “bring in all assets under the purview of the rural local authorities under their network of financial resources”.
Under the amended law, the previous e-Swathu software was modified to be citizen-friendly, and the e-Swathu 2.0 software was rolled out on December 1, 2025.
The state government has reported receiving 44,508 applications across the 31 districts of the state since December 2025, with 16,672 applications being accepted so far.
