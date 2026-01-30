Karnataka flags issues with e-Swathu 2.0 software used by rural property owners to Union Ministry

Rural Development and Information Technology Priyank Kharge said the department is coordinating with the National Informatics Centre to resolve issues related to e-Swathu software.

The Karnataka Government has written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to resolve technical glitches in e-Swathu (e-Assets) 2.0 software that has affected the registration of properties in rural regions.

This was informed by Minister for Rural Development and Information Technology Priyank Kharge in the state legislature on Wednesday.

The software was rolled out in the state on December 1, 2025

“A letter has been written to the Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to resolve the issues of e-Swathu 2.0 software expeditiously and to develop the remaining modules on priority,” the minister told the legislature.

Among the issues that have cropped up in the usage of the citizens’ interface of the e-Swathu 2.0 software is the conversion of guntas and cents – the land measurements used in Karnataka – to square metres, which is the default measure in the e-Swathu 2.0 software.