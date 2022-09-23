Karnataka fixes state anthem duration to 2 minutes 30 seconds

Following discussions and committee recommendations spanning more than a decade, the Karnataka government has finally set a time limit for the rendition of the state anthem.

The anthem will last two minutes and 30 seconds and will be sung in the tune composed by Mysore Ananthaswamy. Earlier renditions of the anthem lasted anywhere between four to eight minutes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday said the government has finalised the style and duration based on the recommendations made by a committee under singer-composer S R Leelavathi.

It can be recalled that Karnataka had adopted ‘Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujaathe’ penned by Jnanpith winner Kuvempu as the state anthem in 2004. Over the years, there were repeated demands for the standardisation of the anthem as it was rendered in different styles. Several committees were formed to finalise the duration of the song, with a committee recommending a 90-minute rendition back in 2015, which was rejected.