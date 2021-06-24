Karnataka: First-of-its-kind war room for animal welfare launched

The war room was launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday

The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched the first-of-its-kind animal welfare war room to reach out to dairy farmers, cattle-breeders and increase the health and productivity of livestock.

The war room has been set up at the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (CAHVS) in Bengaluru. An animal welfare helpline number has been set up at the CAHVS at an expense of Rs 45 lakh.

The helpline, which would be available round the clock, would work to protect livestock against disease, natural disasters and human-caused harm and cruelty, said Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan.

The welfare helpline would receive complaints, queries, or suggestions through telephone, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail and publish the daily statistics on the department website, said the department.

The war room was launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday in Bengaluru after performing a ‘pooja’ of the cow. “Animal husbandry has a huge contribution to the country’s GDP,” he said.

Prabhu Chavan said, “The war room would be a boon to the dairy farmers and cattle-breeders as it would address their concerns. The Department has taken animal welfare service to the farmer’s doorstep and the department is working hard to maintain the health of the livestock and I request the farmers to make use of the helpline.”