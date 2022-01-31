Karnataka gets its first ever crocodile park in Dandeli

A crocodile park, first of its kind, was commissioned at Dandeli in Karnataka on Sunday, January 30. MLA R V Deshpande inaugurated the park situated near Dandelappa temple.

The two-acre park has been built on the banks of river Kali with a budget of Rs 3 crore. The construction works had begun in 2019 and was completed in June 2021. However, the work was delayed due to the pandemic. The project is implemented by the State tourism department.

The park has various civic amenities and amusement facilities for the visitors.

“Crocodiles are the prime reptilians in the region and can be found in the river Kali. A viewing ramp has been constructed from where visitors can see the nesting site of the crocodiles,” a tourism department official said.

“The park has a musical fountain with seating facilities, amusement park, walking path and watchtowers for the visitors. Arrangements for smooth parking of vehicles and entry tickets have also been made,” he added.

The ideal time to visit the park would be during summer or monsoon season, that is any time between April to September.