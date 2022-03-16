Karnataka: FIRs registered after pro-hijab graffiti surfaces in Vijayanagara

The police have registered four separate cases at three police stations in Vijayanagara district after pro-hijab graffiti was found in a couple of high schools and colleges.

The graffiti appeared overnight after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a clutch of petitions against the hijab ban by Muslim students. The graffiti was removed by local civic body officials.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Superintendent of Police Arun K said, “Some miscreants had painted graffiti against the Court’s judgment on the walls of Vijayanagara College, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel School, district stadium and Guru Undergraduate College. We have started an investigation to identify the miscreants behind this incident.”

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of the hijab by Muslim women does not make up an essential religious practice in Islamic faith,” the full bench of the high court had said in the gist of its order passed Tuesday morning.

The bench had further said, “We are of the considered opinion that the prescription of a school uniform is a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.”

Meanwhile, the ameer-e-shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi, and various Muslim organisations Wednesday issued a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday. “The Karnataka high court verdict is disheartening and all of us of different ulema (scholars), Muslim women’s groups, head of masjids and others held a meeting and decided to call for a peaceful bandh on Thursday,” Rashadi said.

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind held a press conference on Wednesday and extended their support to the bandh call.