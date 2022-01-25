scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Karnataka: Final-year medical students seek postponement of exams, stage virtual protest

The students alleged that amid the raging pandemic, classes were only held for seven months in the final year and several clinical postings also remained pending.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 25, 2022 6:01:40 pm
(Representational)

Medical students under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Karnataka on Tuesday staged an online protest led by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) demanding postponement of their final-year exams.

In a press statement Tuesday, AIDSO said, “In the background of increasing cases of Covid that affected the entire academic schedule, the medical classes were conducted only 7 months instead of 12 months for final year medical students.

This has led to partial completion of syllabus and many clinical postings also remained pending to students. And the present final year medical students batch have served at the time of crisis by treating Covid patients during the second wave. At present, there is an exponential rise in the Omicron cases. Amidst these severe crises of health and academics, RGUHS has declared the examination to be held from 22nd February.”

“This is utterly anti-educational and anti-student. This has created tremendous pressure among final year medical students and this move would keep their future at stake,” it added.

The statement added that in this background, the state committee of AIDSO Karnataka conducted a state-wide Google form survey among final year medical students regarding the upcoming examinations. “More than 4,500 students have signed the form and a whopping 95% of them opine that they want the examination to be postponed. Medical students are the backbone of society’s health system.

 

Considering the future of medical students and all the above points, the medical students of the state and AIDSO urges the RGUHS to give sufficient time for thorough preparation for examination and only then set a schedule for the same,” the statement said.

